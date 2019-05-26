Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police made an arrest Saturday in connection with a stabbing at a Metromover station.
Christopher Coleman is charged with Aggravated Battery and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.
The stabbing took place Friday at the Northeast 2nd Avenue Station at NE 11th Street.
The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. There’s no word on their condition.
Miami-Dade police say Coleman is not connected to another stabbing at the Government Center Metromover Station, located at NW 1st Street and 1st Avenue around the same time.
Coleman is being held on $11,000 bond.