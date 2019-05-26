  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s the Memorial Day weekend and some businesses and offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed throughout South Florida.

Federal offices: Closed

State offices: Closed

Miami-Dade and Broward offices: Closed

Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed

Miami-Dade and Broward public schools: Closed

In Broward, garbage, bulk, and recycling for Broward’s Municipal Services Districts (formerly Unincorporated Broward) will be collected as regularly scheduled. Residents of all other cities should contact their city or hauler directly.

The Broward County Landfill, located at 7101 S.W. 205 Ave., will be closed.

In Miami-Dade, there will be waste and trash pick up. Customers who are serviced on Mondays are advised to place their green waste carts at the curb by 7 a.m.

Curbside recycling collection service will also take place. Miami-Dade curbside recycling service customers whose recycling collection day falls on Monday are advised to place their blue recycling carts at the curb by 7 a.m.

Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Run on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed.

Stock markets: Closed.

Banks: Closed.

US Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx: Closed.

Malls: Open.

Supermarkets: Open/Possible holiday hours.

