



COCOA (CBSMiami/CNN) — A Florida woman is hospitalized with “significant bite injuries” following an alligator attack.

Brevard County Fire Rescue tweeted Saturday that the woman was attacked near a Faye Lake Wilderness Park about 15 miles west of Cape Canaveral.

She was airlifted to a hospital with significant bite wounds on her leg and flank. Broward County Fire and Rescue says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission would investigate the attack.

**ALLIGATOR BITE** Area West of Fay Lake Wilderness Park. Port Saint John. Trauma alert/ significant bite injuries. Female patient flown to trauma center. BCFR E29, R29, D20, F1, and @Health_First First Flight on the call. pic.twitter.com/vp2NXZcCEV — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) May 25, 2019

The department wouldn’t provide any more information on the woman, citing patient privacy rights.

On its website, the FWC warns people not to feed gators and to only swim in designated areas during the daylight hours.

Alligator attacks on humans are rare but not unknown in the South, particularly in warmer weather.

A woman was killed in an apparent alligator attack on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina last August. Just two months before that, a Davie woman walking her dogs was pulled into the water and killed by an alligator.

In a well-publicized attack in June 2016, a 2-year-old boy died after an alligator pulled him into a lagoon near a Walt Disney World hotel.

