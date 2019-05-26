



HAWTHORNE (CBSMiami) – A Florida man with quite a lead foot ends up jail after speeding past a Florida Highway Patrol trooper at more than 100 miles per hour and it was caught on the trooper’s dashboard camera.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Jessica Sabo just finished writing a seatbelt citation for a pickup truck driver near Hawthorne, which is just west of Gainesville, when a silver BMW blows by at more than 100 mph.

Troopers say the BMW reached speeds of more than 140 mph while trying to elude troopers.

At one point, when Trooper Sabo edges closer to the BMW, the driver tries to squeeze between two slower moving vehicles, causing a crash that sends debris flying.

One piece of debris hits Sabo’s windshield as she swerves into the median to avoid hitting the cars.

After the crash, the driver kept going but did eventually pull over.

Sabo and other troopers pull out their guns and shout commands at the driver but he refuses to come out. The three troopers eventually pull him out as he asks, “What did I do wrong?”

Troopers identify the driver as 37-year-old Scott Patrick Sorenson of Lake Placid, Florida. He was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI, Reckless Driving and Aggravated Fleeing with injury.

Three adults and three children in the two other vehicles had minor injuries.

Sorenson’s bond was set at $85,000.