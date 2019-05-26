NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people are dead and one other person is hospitalized following a triple stabbing in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home at 7703 SW 3rd Street Sunday morning around 10:00 a.m. regarding a possible domestic violence incident.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult man had stabbed himself and two other adults outside the home.

All three were transported to Broward Health North.

The subject and one other male died at the hospital. The third victim, a female, remains hospitalized.

“Homicide detectives are trying to determine the relationship of all three people as well as what happened at the scene,” said BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter.

None of their names have been released.

Detectives are questioning neighbors and those who called 9-1-1 regarding the incident as part of their investigation.