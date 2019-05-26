FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a plane that crashed hundreds of miles off the coast of South Florida.
Florida Air National Guard F-15 fighter aircrafts witnessed the plane crash in the ocean Friday night, according to the Coast Guard.
The 2001 twin-engine Cessna Citation aircraft flew out of St. Louis Regional Airport and was destined for Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.
Maj. Mark R. Lazane is a spokesman for the North American Aerospace Defense Command. He told The New York Times that the fighter jets approached the plane, but it “rapidly” descended and crashed. Lazane says the fighter jets did not fire upon the Cessna.
Officials say the pilot was the only person on board. His name has not been released.
The Coast Guard says it search more than 600 square miles.