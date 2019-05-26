Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a parking garage in Fort Lauderdale.
The shooting happened in the first level of a parking garage on the 100 block of SW 5th Street, around 4:00 a.m.
As many as two dozen police evidence markers could be seen on the floor of the garage as police began their investigation.
Police say one man died while being transported to a hospital. Three others are recovering from from non-threatening injuries.
Police have not released their identities.
Police believe this was an isolated incident that took place between a group of people who got into an argument inside the garage before the shooting broke out.