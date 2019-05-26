Filed Under:Fort Lauderdale News, Local TV, Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a parking garage in Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting happened in the first level of a parking garage on the 100 block of SW 5th Street, around 4:00 a.m.

As many as two dozen police evidence markers could be seen on the floor of the garage as police began their investigation.

Evidence markers inside a Fort Lauderdale garage following a shooting that left one day and three others hurt on May 26, 2019 (CBS4)

Police say one man died while being transported to a hospital. Three others are recovering from from non-threatening injuries.

Police have not released their identities.

Police believe this was an isolated incident that took place between a group of people who got into an argument inside the garage before the shooting broke out.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s