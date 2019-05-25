  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Lisa Petrillo
WYNWOOD — The joint is always jumping at Bakan in Wynwood. It’s a 6,900 square-foot indoor, outdoor colorful restaurant that transports guests to Mexico with its earthy, artsy modern space.

Bakan means “tortilla” in the Huasteca Mexican region.

All of the tortillas are made from scratch, and are comprised of corn cultivated from Mexico that’s grown at an altitude of 6,000 feet in nutrient, volcanic soil. They are dried not fried.

Short Rib Dish from Bakan in Wynwood. (CBS4)

One signature special dish that incorporates the homemade tortillas is Chef Oscar del Rivero’s Short Rib Taco.

It’s a make your own taco dish served with the entire bone, ancho & guajillo chile, and au-jus for dipping.

Bakan

Check out today’s Digital Bite with Lisa Petrillo here.

Bakan is open seven days a week, serving lunch and dinner.

 

 

