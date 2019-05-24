FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The younger siblings of two North Lauderdale brothers who drowned this week in their apartment complex’s pool will not be going home anytime soon.

During a dependency hearing on Friday, a judge ruled that the four-month-old and year-old children of Wildine Joseph and her husband will remain in state custody. The children’s uncle petitioned the court to take them but the judge and state thought his apartment was too small.

Next month, the court will hold a hearing in which the state will move to terminate the couple’s parental rights. The Department of Children and Families told CBS4 they do have a history with the family of the boys who drowned.

Branario Joseph, 5, and Ja’kye Joseph, 6, were found face down in the pool at 1200 SW 50th Avenue.

Wildine Joseph broke down at the pool Thursday morning weeping, she screamed: “I’m sorry, I was sleeping and didn’t get there fast enough!”

“I wasn’t there to save them but they’re in a better place now. That’s all that matters. I will always miss my babies. I’m sorry Ja’kye, I’m sorry Branario. They were only five and six, I lost my babies too early,” she said through tears.

Joseph said she pulled one of her children from the water while the children’s father attempted life-saving CPR on the other, but was unsuccessful.

Joseph said the last she knew her boys were playing outside and the pool was locked. She said they must have jumped the gate.

She said her oldest son was learning how to swim and thought he could do it.

“He thought he could swim but they cannot swim, I think the brother tried to help him so he jumped in too,” said Joseph.

The boys were rushed to a hospital but didn’t survive.