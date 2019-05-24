



NAPLES (CBSMiami) – The celebration is on for the Naples Zoo, as it revealed three new additions to its family.

Three African lion cubs born at the zoo were introduced to the world.

The last time lion cubs were born at the Naples Zoo was thirty-years ago, but that drought ended with the birth of these cubs just a little over a week ago.

One of the cubs was born on May 13 and the other two were born the following morning on May 14, Naples Zoo said.

The mother, 13-year-old Shani, is a first-time mom, who the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Species Survival Plan matched with the father of the cubs, 10-year-old Masamba, in 2013.

“We’ve been waiting for these cubs for a long time,” said Liz Harmon, Naples Zoo Director of Animal Programs. “Although Shani is older than the average first-time lion mother, the cubs are all doing very well and it is wonderful to see her being such a good mom.”

Naples Zoo has released footage from Shani’s den camera that shows her caring for the cubs.

The zoo said they have not yet named the cubs and aren’t expecting to exhibit Shani or her cubs until mid-summer, because they want her to continue caring for them in solitude.