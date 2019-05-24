MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It has been nearly three decades since the blockbuster animated film Aladdin came out in theaters. Now the Disney classic is back, but as a vibrant live action film.

Naomi Scott, who grew up watching the original, is the new Princess Jasmine. She told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo she is thrilled to be on the new carpet ride playing an empowered woman.

“In the original movie, she’s fighting for the choice to marry, who she wants to marry which is amazing, but in this movie she looks outside herself. She’s even more ambitious. She wants to lead but that’s because she wants to fight against injustice,” Scott says. “It was personal to me, what would I want to see if I was a 7-year-old girl watching it?”

The film is, of course, the tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie, who may just be the key to their future.

The film also stars Will Smith as the Genie and Mena Massoud as Aladdin.

At the film’s recent premiere, Will Smith talked about the most challenging part of the role.

“The CGI part of this movie was probably the most difficult aspect of it, transitioning from animation to live action and trying to get that look and trying to get that feel right you know. Once you go blue man.”

Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs and new music including Speechless by Princess Jasmine, which is sure to become a hit.

“When I heard the song, when I heard the lyrics, when I heard the message, I was just blown away and I just thought its so important and so perfect,” says Scott.

Will Smith also brings his musical prowess to the film with a modern take, a rapping Genie.

“His musical sensibility and where he comes from with hip hop and the rapping, he was very much involved with the music and the evolution of that,” explains Scott. “Then just bringing all the things you know and love about Will and he embodies all of those things in this movie and I think that’s where the magic happens.”

Aladdin is in theaters now.