MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a $119 million grant to the State of Florida to help reimburse Miami-Dade County for the costs of debris removal from Hurricane Irma.
The grant from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program will help recoup 75-percent of Irma-related expenses in the County including debris removal, and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities like buildings, roads and utilities.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio applauds the decision.
“Much needed resources headed to Miami-Dade County. FEMA is reimbursing the county $119 million for debris removal from Hurricane Irma. I welcome these additional funds that will assist with recovery efforts from this devastating storm,” Rubio said in a statement.
Hurricane Irma made landfall twice in Florida on September 10, 2017. It first hit Cudjoe Key, less than 30 miles northeast of Key West, as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 130 mph, and later hit Collier County before running up the peninsula.