MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Bright and sunny weather will prevail for South Florida just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

High pressure is holding strong over the southeastern US, so there is a very low chance for showers through Monday.

Although the weather pattern is quiet and the radar is lacking any activity, the ocean water is stirring up a bit. We have noticed the breezy conditions the past couple of days and that has elevated the risk of rips currents along our Atlantic beaches to a High Risk. This is very important to keep in mind with the long holiday weekend kicking-off the unofficial start of summer.

Summer means that many locals and vacationers in South Florida will be hitting the beach this weekend. The brisk easterly winds will range between 15 to 20 mph and could gust up to 25 mph. These breezy conditions are expected to last through Memorial Day. So make sure to go to a beach with a lifeguard on duty, also apply and reapply that sunscreen, the UV Index is at an extreme level.

Boaters will be out in full force this weekend and our seas are reacting to those breezy conditions. Seas will remain around 3 to 5 feet and up to 7 feet in the Keys, so small craft operators should exercise with caution and note that Small Craft Advisories may go into effect this holiday weekend.

Temperatures for South Florida will be in the upper 70s in the morning and upper 80s each and every afternoon and feeling like the 90s underneath all that sunshine.

If your long weekend plans take you to Central Florida or even more north into the Southeast region, you will experience the heat wave that is currently taking place. High temperatures will soar to the mid and upper 90s, even the triple-digits are possible. That’s near-record and record-breaking temperatures that are expected from Orlando to Jacksonville and from Atlanta to Memphis. South Florida is not under the heat wave but make sure to stay hydrated when being outdoors and in the heat for a prolonged period and enjoy the long holiday weekend.