



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Memorial Day weekend is here and that means the crowds are descending upon Miami Beach in huge numbers and many of them are taking part in the National Salute To America’s Heroes, high above the skies of South Beach.

The event’s website proudly proclaims the event as an “impressive aerial show of America’s military might”.

This year’s show includes a display by the elite U.S. Navy flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels. The military-themed bash will also feature a U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute jump, Stealth Bombers, Lancer Bombers, HH60 Helicopters, Fighting Falcons, a motocross demo and a fireworks finale.

The sea events, which include offshore powerboat racing and extreme watersports demos, take place each day from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., when the air events begin and run until 4:30 p.m.

There’s a ‘Music Explosion’ concert on Sunday, after the air events end. The concert starts at 4:30 p.m. with performances by Young Musicians Unite, and the U.S. Army Marching Band and U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team and Max Impact Band. The featured headliner is Miami native Flo Rida at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are available for $45 as a Hyundai Air & Sea Show and Music Explosion ticket combo, or $25 for the Music Explosion only. They can be purchased at www.USAsalute.com.

This event is free and open to the public, with the best viewing area is the beach between 10th and 14th Streets.

The Air and Sea Show isn’t the only high profile event on the beach this weekend.

There’s also the unofficial, loosely organized Urban Beach Week, which draws thousands of people to its hip-hop concerts, parties and events.

This Memorial Day weekend will be the first test case since the city passed new restrictions in the wake of a wild and raucous Spring Break and crippling traffic.

They include rules to keep promoters from holding events at South Beach bars and clubs during peak tourism periods, which city officials hope will prevent unauthorized events from attracting large crowds.

The commission also increased penalties for bars and clubs that allow people under the age of 21 to enter and gave the city manager new emergency powers that he can use when thousands of people pour into South Beach. The rules are limited to the South Beach entertainment district.

Fort Lauderdale is hosting the Great American Beach Party this weekend as well featuring plenty of live music, vintage cars, unique art, and outstanding entertainment.

It’s free and happening Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Fort Lauderdale Beach.