



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Honoring the fallen — that’s really what Memorial Day is about.

So to honor their legacies, several area businesses are offering discounts and deals for active duty military and veterans.

RESTAURANTS

APPLEBEES: Select locations will officer 15% off meals during May. Must present valid ID.

FIREBIRDS WOOD FIRED GRILL: Veteran, Active Duty Service Member or Gold Star Family on Monday, May 27 and their lunch or dinner is their treat. Free entree equal to or less than your purchase.

HOOTERS: Hooters is thanking all veterans and active-duty military personnel this Memorial Day by offering a complimentary meal on Monday, May 27. Current and former U.S. military members can enjoy a free entrée from Hooters Memorial Day menu by presenting a valid military ID at participating Hooters locations nationwide.

OUTBACK: Everyday Outback steakhouse offers 10% off for heroes — all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders.

TEXAS DE BRAZIL: Texas de Brazil is saying Thank You” to the heroes out there by offering a 20% discount on dinner and lunch prices (salad area only too!) for service members, EMS, and teachers! Offer is valid with a badge or ID for military members/veterans, law enforcement, firefighters, nurses, EMS & teachers.

TWIN PEAKS: Military / Veterans eat FREE (from select menu) at participating locations nationwide on May 27.

CHUCK E. CHEESE: Military families including active-duty, National Guard, reservists and retired service members get special deals year-round when they show their Common Access Card, Uniformed Services ID Card or Dependent ID Card at restaurants.

OTHER SERVICES

ZOO MIAMI: Active military and veterans receive free admission with valid ID May 24 – 27.

MIAMI SEAQUARIUM: In recognition of your service to our country and community, “Salute to Heroes” Month offers all veterans, police, fire, law enforcement, EMT personnel, military personnel and electric company workers free admission to Miami Seaquarium through Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. Valid I.D. required.

JUNGLE ISLAND – In honor of America’s heroes, Jungle Island invites all veterans, active military, police and fire personnel to enjoy FREE park admission over Memorial Day weekend from May 25-27, 2019, as well as a 50% discount for up to four accompanying family members.

7-ELEVEN: 7-Eleven salutes U.S. military veterans for their service by partnering with Veterans Advantage to offer members a free medium coffee or Big Gulp Memorial Day weekend, May 25 – 27.

AMC THEATERS: Military, veterans and their dependents get a free large popcorn May 24 through May 27 at participating theatres.

FOOD LION: 15% off of purchases on May 27.

HOME DEPOT:15% off of purchases on May 27.

HYUNDAI: The company will be doubling its military discount to $1,000 from May 17 to June 3 to honor military service members.

LOWE’S:15% off of purchases on May 27.

SHERWIN WILLIAMS: In honor of Military Appreciation Month, military and veterans can save an additional 10% on paints and stains during the month of May. Click here for more information.

GOODYEAR AUTO SERVICE: Active and retired military can make an appointment for Goodyear and Just Tires through Monday for a free car care check and 10% off Goodyear Tires. Valid ID is required and appointments can be booked for services performed through June 13.

OMAHA STEAKS: Active-duty military, retirees, veterans, military spouses and dependents get 10% off Monday.

EARLY FREEBIE

Ace Hardware: On Saturday, the hardware store chain is giving out 1 million free American flags to consumers nationwide. Visit participating stores to get a free 8-by-12-inch flag while supplies last. No purchase necessary. A second flag will be donated to a local VFW Post to be used for marking and honoring veteran graves this Memorial Day.