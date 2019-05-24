



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Congresswoman Frederica Wilson wants to make sure that the tragedy which took the lives of 12 people at a nursing home in Hollywood during the 2017 hurricane season never happens again.

Hurricane season starts next week and on Friday, the congresswoman unveiled an ‘Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Response Guide’ that’s a blueprint for storm readiness.

The unveiling took place in front of the now-closed Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which was a private nursing home located in Hollywood.

Wilson’s office said the guide will be a helpful resource for nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other stakeholders and constituents as hurricane season approaches.

The guide has everything from a senior checklist to gas station phone numbers.

Congresswoman Wilson says after the storm knocked out the nursing home’s air conditioning causing temperatures to soar and patient health to decline.

She made a promise, “I vowed never again!” said Wilson.

“I am extremely proud of the way our community has joined forces to provide resources and support systems that will help keep our seniors and other vulnerable people safe during emergency situations,” said Wilson.

“There is no better way to honor the people who died when the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills lost its power post Hurricane Irma than doing all that we can to ensue that such a tragedy never happens again.”

If you would like a copy of the guide, it can be found at wilson.house.gov