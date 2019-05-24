  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office, along with Fort Lauderdale Police, are investigating a death outside a mosque in Fort Lauderdale.

Chopper 4 flew over the scene shortly before noon where there is a large police presence in a parking lot outside the mosque at 2542 NW 22nd Road.

In video from Chopper 4, there is a dead body next to a car in the parking lot but it’s not known how the person died.

It’s also not known if the death has anything to do with the mosque.

Police are blocking streets around the area so drivers should try to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

