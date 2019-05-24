MIAMI (CBSMiami) – AAA is reminding motorists to take steps ahead of time to avoid driving impaired this long holiday weekend. To help, they’re activating their ‘Tow to Go’ service for Memorial Day weekend.

That means you and your car can get a free tow home if you’ve had too much to drink.

You can also choose a designated driver, call a cab, stay where you are celebrating or find another safe way home.

Whether you are a AAA member or not, you can call for a Tow to Go ride anytime starting Friday, May 24th until Tuesday, May 28th.

AAA will then safely transport you and your vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

AAA notes that the program is designed to be used as a last resort and is offered based on availability of AAA service technicians and tow trucks.

The folks at Triple A recommend you pre-program their number, or a cab company’s number, into your phone ahead of time just in case.

Triple-A says since its inception in 1998, ‘Tow to Go’ has kept more than 25,000 drunk drivers off the roads and saved twice as many lives since it was designed to protect everyone on the roads, not just the intoxicated driver.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Important Tow To Go Guidelines: