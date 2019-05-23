



PALM CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — A post-prom bash at a Florida Airbnb that had been stocked with liquor, pot and stripper poles was shut down hours before it could happen.

Martin County Sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Grimsdale said they heard about the April 12 party from a school security guard just before several hundred West Boca Community High School students were set to get on three buses to head to the three-story Palm City home.

Each student paid $80, which covered the bus ride and party favors, including Jello shots, high-end liquors and mixers, and beer. Marijuana joints had been pre-rolled.

Bathrooms on the second and third floors had been stocked with booze to serve as minibars. As for the stripper poles, Grimsdale suspects the teens intended to have a Jello/bikini dancing contest.

Grimsdale says the party would have “rivaled any bar in Martin County that day.”

An incident report says a 19-year-old rented the house. No one was arrested since the sheriff’s office couldn’t put the alcohol or drugs into anybody’s possession.

Grimsdale says the other alternative would have been arrested minors attending the party which was unacceptable because they knew there would underage drinking.

