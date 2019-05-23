Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami News, Mount Sinai Hospital

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mental health technician at Mount Sinai Hospital was arrested and charged with sexual battery of a patient.

Christian Vidal, 42, groped a patient, who was in the hospital on a Baker Act, in her room before sexually battering her, according to his arrest report.

Miami Beach police said DNA from Vidal matched DNA collected from the woman using a rape kit.

Mount Sinai issued a state which said their “top priority is the safety of our patients, visitors, and employees.”

“To the extent that we are aware of an incident, the appropriate authorities are contacted immediately and have our full cooperation,” it added.

CBS4 went to Vidal’s home but he did not want to comment on the allegations made against him.

