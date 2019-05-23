



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Miami police officer is hospitalized Thursday after being assaulted on the job while trying to apprehend a suspect.

Miami Fire Rescue officials confirm an officer is being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

According to a Miami Police tweet, they are searching for a wanted suspect who assaulted an officer.

The tweet states the officer suffered minor lacerations to his arms.

It happened in the area of NW 13th Avenue and 3rd Street near Marlins Park.

Roads are shutdown between Northwest 13th and 14th Avenues from 2nd to 5th Streets as K9 searches for the suspect.

That suspect is described as a 6’4” possibly Hispanic man last seen in a white tank top.

Call 9-1-1 if you spot the suspect.