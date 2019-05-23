



KEY WEST (CBSMiami) — Key West is banning a popular weed-killer on city-owned property after a California jury ordered the product’s maker to pay $2 billion to a couple claiming it caused cancer.

CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald reports that the Key West City Commission voted unanimously this week to ban herbicides that contain glyphosate, the main ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup Ready. The ban doesn’t apply to private property.

The ban is also meant to provide safe workplaces for city workers and is an attempt to stave off any lawsuits connected to claims that Roundup causes cancer.

Commissioner Jimmy Weekley, who sponsored the resolution, says he hopes the city can be an example to others. City officials are urging county and state agencies to institute their own bans.

Roundup has been blamed for causing cancer in users in thousands of lawsuits against Monsanto’s owner Bayer, which denies such allegations and says the product is safe.

Bayer said it will appeal the $2 billion verdict.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed material for this report.)