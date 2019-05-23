DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Defensive tackle Adolphus Washington, who has played for Buffalo and Cincinnati, has been signed by the Miami Dolphins.

Washington is entering his fourth NFL season and has appeared in 35 games with 21 starts during his career. He’s totaled 62 tackles (38 solo), 4.5 sacks and three passes defensed. Washington originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (80th overall) by Buffalo in the 2016 NFL draft and played for the Bills from 2016-18. He also appeared in four games with Cincinnati in 2018.

The Dolphins also waived linebacker James Burgess.

Burgess re-joined the Dolphins as a practice squad signee on December 4th, 2018. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 6th, 2016. Burgess has played in 17 career games with 11 starts, all for Cleveland. He’s totaled 77 career tackles (49 solo), four sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.