FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two brothers are dead after they drown in an apartment complex’s pool in North Lauderdale.

The boys, five and six years old, were found face down in the pool Wednesday night in the complex at 1200 SW 50th Avenue.

The boy’s mother said she was sleeping at the time and couldn’t get to the pool fast enough to save her children.

“I wasn’t there to save them but they’re in a better place now. That’s all that matters. I will always miss my babies. They were only five and six, I lost my babies too early,” she said through tears.

She said her oldest son was learning how to swim and thought he could do it. She believes his brother jumped in and tried to save him.