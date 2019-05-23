



MIAMI (Hoodline) – As fans of cronuts and cake pops can attest, food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending right this minute?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been on the tips of diners’ tongues this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Miami businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots poised to start summer off strong.

Bacco

PHOTO: APPLE S./YELP

Open since 2017, this restaurant and wine bar is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Mediterranean” on Yelp.

Citywide, Mediterranean spots saw a median 3.7% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Bacco saw an 84.6% increase, and it has maintained a sterling five-star rating. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, Bacco’s review count increased by more than 220%.

Located at 2700 S.W. Third Ave. in Coral Way, Bacco offers appetizers, such as beef carpaccio, grilled octopus and tuna tartare, alongside charcuterie boards, salads, pasta dishes and more.

World Famous House of Mac

Photo: world famous house of mac/Yelp

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about World Famous House of Mac, the popular soul food and New American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “American (New)” on Yelp saw a median 1.5% increase in new reviews over the past month, World Famous House of Mac bagged a 6% increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a superior four-star rating.

Open at 2055 N.W. Second Ave. since 2015, World Famous House of Mac is known for its wide selection of gourmet macaroni and cheese dishes. However, the New American spot also offers chicken wings, a variety of burgers and pasta dishes like the jerk salmon pasta with penne pasta, jerk alfredo sauce and spicy salmon. This spot also serves up a number of plant-based dishes like the veggie burger and the vegan mac and cheese.

El Otro Tiesto Cafe

Photo: kristine r./Yelp

El Otro Tiesto Cafe is also making waves in Edgewood. Located at 3023 Biscayne Blvd., the Dominican and Japanese spot has seen a 16.4% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 3.9% for all businesses tagged “Japanese” on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, El Otro Tiesto Cafe’s review count increased by more than 300%.

El Otro Tiesto Cafe offers a variety of Caribbean dishes like ceviche, omaiga and mofongo, as well as sushi rolls, desserts and cocktails. Over the past month, it’s maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.

