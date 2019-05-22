MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a threat made against a local movie theater.
The threat was posted on Twitter two days ago. It claims there will be a mass shooting at the “AMC Tamiami” on Southwest 26th Street near Florida International University.
Late Wednesday, Miami-Dade police announced, “We are aware of a recent social media post warning of a mass shooting incident at a local movie theater. Open source research revealed various posts from the same twitter profile making similar threats to locations in other US cities.”
“Although credibility of the online threat remains undetermined, we are investigating and taking precautionary measures out of an abundance of caution.”
Police are not saying what type of measures they are taking.