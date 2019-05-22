Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A special send-off for a South Florida World War II veteran.
Sydney Levit served as a pilot for the US Army during the war.
Levit, who is 94 years young, is a guest of honor at this year’s 75th Memorial Day Anniversary Ceremony in England.
Miami International Airport hosted a send-off celebration for Levit and treated him and his son to an all expenses paid trip.
“I can’t believe what these people have done,” said Levit.
“I’ve been very fortunate and thank Goodness I’m able to walk and it’s an honor beyond my dreams.”
During his trip, he will tour military bases and will be visiting the Cambridge cemetery where many of his fellow soldiers are buried.