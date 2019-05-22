HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A gun scare and Code Red lockdown at South Broward High School on Tuesday hit home for students and teachers alike.

“The idea that there was a possible weapon, that there was and not knowing where,” said teacher Chris Hixon.

Hixon’s husband Chris was one of the 17 people who died in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. While she’s grateful no one was hurt in Tuesday’s lockdown, she said there is still trauma especially because her son who has special needs is constantly worried about her.

“I have a son with special needs and every time I’m not where I’m supposed to be he thinks that I’m not gonna come home like his dad didn’t come home,” she said.

Police said it started when someone spotted a gun during an altercation between students. That student called her parents who called the police. That led to the Code Red lockdown and massive sweep of the school for the weapon.

“We were in the transition from class to class and then we heard Code Yellow so everybody ran to their classroom then we heard Code Red so we went into our classes,” said 10th grader Cony Chow. “We were kind of scared, some were more scared than others.

Police found a BB gun and two students were detained in connection to the scare. One was processed by the Broward Sheriff’s Office and given a notice to appear in court.

South Broward High School sent out a robocall to let parents know what had happened.

“We are proud of one of our students for seeing something and saying something regarding a gun on campus. Our school staff and SRO responded immediately to safely resolve the situation and confiscated a BB gun in a backpack.”

One parent said she wants to see metal detectors on campus.

“I’d like the district to put some metal detectors in or something else besides letting the students go on the campus because they could have anything in their backpack and no one knows,” said Tracey Harris, who has two students at the school.