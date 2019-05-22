MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a disturbing discovery at the Verde Gardens housing complex in Miami-Dade near Homestead Wednesday.

The body of a woman who was seven months pregnant was found in the middle of a park.

Friends identify the woman as 21-year-old Kay Nelson who has two small children.

Police are calling the discovery a ‘death investigation’ and aren’t saying how the woman died or if they are looking for a suspect.

A resident who called 911 tells CBS4 that her son looked at the body and believed he saw a gunshot wound to the face but police won’t confirm that information.

“She’s been here three years and we loved her,” said Elvira Miller who said that Nelson lived with her daughter and grandchildren.

“She loved to laugh. She Was a good mother. She didn’t deserve this.”

“If anybody saw or heard anything don’t be afraid to say so,” said Miller.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.