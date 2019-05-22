



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Have you ever dreamed of going to space?

Well, now you have a chance to do so – sort of.

NASA is now offering boarding passes to Mars.

Alright, while you won’t physically be traveling to the Red Planet, your name will travel on the Mars 2020 rover which is set to launch in July 2020.

Plus when you sign up on NASA’s website you even get more than 300 million frequent flyer miles. You can sign up now through September 30th.

More than two million names flew on NASA’s last InSight mission to Mars.

NASA will use Mars 2020 and other missions to prepare for human exploration of the Red Planet.