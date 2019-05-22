



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is getting a new four-legged officer on the force Wednesday.

An AKC bloodhound puppy will be donated to the department by Don Ryce, founder of The Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction.

During the presentation, the bloodhound will be officially named and sworn in as a K-9 officer.

The puppy and its handler are being assigned to the Special Victims Unit.

It was 24 years ago when 9-year-old Jimmy Ryce was abducted, raped and murdered at the hands of a sexual predator in the Redland on September 11, 1995.

His legacy lives on thanks to the partnership between the Jimmy Ryce Center and law enforcement. The nonprofit organization has provided hundreds of Bloodhounds for police departments around the country to help find abducted and lost children.

Jimmy’s parents always believed Bloodhounds, which were not available in the search for Jimmy, might have found their son before he was killed.

“A bloodhound is your best single bet for bringing a child, abducted by a predator, home, alive. We believe that Jimmy would be alive today if a bloodhound had immediately been brought in to search for our son,” said Don and Claudine Ryce on their website www.jimmyryce.org/