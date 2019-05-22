



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – May is “Correct Your Posture Month”.

While you may be thinking, “Who cares?” the short answer is, you should!

Your posture has significant impacts on your health, and poor posture puts stress on your spine, which can strain bones, muscles and joints.

Constantly being slumped over can smash your internal organs together and make it harder for your lungs and intestines to function, thus making it more difficult for you to digest food or even get enough air to breathe!

So today’s “Lauren’s List” is all about how to correct your posture for a healthier life!

Adjust your seat – We sit an average of 13 hours a day. But sitting is no excuse to slouch. Set monitors at an angle so you’re not looking down at them, and try a seat support or wedge that supports from beneath by gently tilting the hips forward. Sit all the way back in your chair. Bend your knees at a right angle and keep them the same height, or a bit higher, than your hips. Place your feet flat on the floor for optimum spine and neck support. Avoid Text Neck- If you’re an avid smartphone user, be sure to stretch your neck. Straining down to look at that tiny screen strains your spine, and that strain adds up over time. Lift the phone up to your eyes, rather than lowering your head toward your phone. Ride High – While it may be comfortable to recline a bit during a long drive, it’s bad for your posture. You should instead pull your seat close to the steering wheel, bend your knees slightly, and keep them at hip level or a bit above. Again, you can put a pillow or rolled-up towel behind you for support. Feet first – While you might think of your back and shoulders when thinking of your posture, it really starts with your feet. Choose footwear that supports and comfort. Check the soles of your shoes for uneven wear as this can indicate posture imbalance. While stilettos are fabulous, they thrust the base of your spine forward, which over-arches your back. So be sure to take breaks from wearing them.

