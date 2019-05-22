FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a garage at a Lauderdale Harbors home, and the several luxury cars in it, to go up in flames.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said they got the call about the fire at the home at 1631 SE 12th Court around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The house’s unusual design was built specifically for car lovers. The entire bottom floor of the home is a garage, while the living area is on the second floor.

More than 50 firefighters were called in to battle the massive blaze. It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

There was no one home at the time of the fire, the homeowners were on vacation.

A neighbor, Barry Zimmerman, said the man who lives there is a car collector and spends the majority of his time out of town. Even from a street over, he says he saw the glow of the fire and smelled burning chemicals and rubber.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Batallion Chief Stephen Golan said they haven’t figured out where exactly the fire started, but they will be concentrating on the garage where several exotic cars were parked.

The garage contains lifts to stack cars on top of each other.

“At this time we’re doing our investigation and we’ve located numerous exotic cars including a Tesla and other various sports cars inside the structure,” he said.

Investigators will be out Wednesday morning to determine where the fire started and what may have sparked it.