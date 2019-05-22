FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A who survived a shooting at the Blue Martini lounge at the Galleria Mall in Fort Lauderdale two weeks ago is mourning the loss of his brother-in-law who was killed.

Andrew Cooks was shot in the stomach. He said his entire family was at the club celebrating the life of a relative who recently died.

Cooks said his brother-in-law Arnold Person was trying to console another family member when suddenly he noticed him and the suspected shooter, Andre Clark, having some kind of interaction.

“He was in brief discussion, I don’t know what was said. That when Arnold grabbed this guy’s arms and they were up against the bar. There were a lot of people at the bar, they lost balance, fell to the right, and that’s when the first shot went off. I saw the muzzle fire from the gun and that’s when I realized I was hit. I then turned to get out of harm’s way,” he said.

Cooks’ attorney questions why Clark, who is a retired DEA agent, had a gun in a bar.

Fort Lauderdale police say the investigation is still ongoing and that Clark has been cooperative. When their investigation is complete, they say they will turn the case over to the State Attorney’s Office which will determine if charges will be filed.