TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – After winning a special election in 2017 and a full four-year term in 2018, State Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, is preparing for her next campaign.
Taddeo opened a campaign account Wednesday to seek another term in 2022, joining 10 other senators who plan to run again that year, according to the state Division of Elections website.
Taddeo, who was the Democratic lieutenant-governor candidate in 2014, represents Miami-Dade County’s Senate District 40. The boundaries of her district — and possibly the number — will change before the 2022 election because of the once-a-decade redistricting process.
Other senators who have opened campaign accounts for 2022 are Sen. George Gainer, R-Panama City; Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville; Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala; Sen. Tom Wright, R-New Smyrna Beach; Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa; Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula; Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples; Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach; Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation; and Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah.
Also with an open account for 2022 is former Sen. John Legg, a New Port Richey Republican hoping to return to the Legislature.
(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)