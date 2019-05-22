MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of 27 people in a multi-agency gang sweep in Pompano Beach.

BSO said the operation took place Friday, May 17, into the early morning hours of May 18.

More than 30 law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies teamed up to help address an uptick in shootings and gang activity in the city, police said.

During the eight-hour enforcement operation, detectives witnessed as two men rode up to a home on a scooter and fired several shots.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in the drive-by Saturday morning, but it’s the very reason why operations like this one are necessary,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “We need to put an end to the violence and the criminal behavior that robs the rest of the community of its peace and tranquility.”

Those arrested face charges ranging from possession of narcotics and violation of probation to discharging a firearm, police said.

Detectives said they also seized a variety of narcotics, three firearms, more than $3,000 in cash and a motorcycle that had been reported stolen.

Three of the 27 people arrested have documented ties to a known gang, police said.

Authorities said the agencies involved included: The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach districts, the Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response Team and the Gang Investigations Unit, in addition to the Coconut Creek, Hallandale Beach and Fort Lauderdale police departments, United States Border Patrol and the Florida Department of Corrections Probation and Parole.