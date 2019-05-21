MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The official hurricane season hasn’t even started yet but we have our first named storm of the year.

Subtropical storm Andrea has formed about 295 miles west-southwest of Bermuda.

At 5 a.m. the system had sustained winds of 40 mph as it moved to the north at six miles per hour.

A turn toward the northeast is forecast by this afternoon, followed by an eastward motion by late tonight and Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Andrea is expected to remain southwest and south of

Bermuda during the next day or two.

Little change in strength is forecast today, followed by weakening late tonight. Andrea is expected to dissipate on Wednesday.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for this storm.