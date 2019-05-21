Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Broward High School was placed on code red on Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities are investigating a report of a threat.
The school was placed on code red as a precaution.
A code red means teachers and their students will close their classrooms and assume a protective position.
Police did not specify what the threat was about.
Images from Chopper 4 showed heavy police presence at the school.
South Broward High School is a marine science magnet school in the Royal Poinciana neighborhood of Hollywood,
This story is developing and it will be updated as soon as we get more details.