Filed Under:Broward News, Code RED, Local TV, South Broward High School

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Broward High School was placed on code red on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are investigating a report of a threat.

The school was placed on code red as a precaution.

A code red means teachers and their students will close their classrooms and assume a protective position.

Police did not specify what the threat was about.

Images from Chopper 4 showed heavy police presence at the school.

South Broward High School is a marine science magnet school in the Royal Poinciana neighborhood of Hollywood,

This story is developing and it will be updated as soon as we get more details.

