MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – On Tuesday, a new video emerged showing a shirtless man carrying a rifle and a handgun before losing his life at a gun battle with police.

It happened Monday in Miami Gardens, in the area of NW 204th Street and 23rd Court.

“Investigative leads took us to this neighborhood where officers met the subject who was carrying a rifle and a handgun and a gun battle ensued and the man is now deceased,” said Miami-Dade Police spokeswoman, Sgt. Erin Alfonso.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Alfonso said that members of the Miami-Dade Police homicide task force went to a home following leads after a man was killed in front of his girlfriend and two children Sunday in Opa-Locka.

Authorities were not able to say if the man who died was responsible for the Opa-Locka shooting on Sunday.

Quenisa Calloway says she witnessed both deadly shootings.

She identified the man who was killed Monday as Ronnie Churches, her boyfriend of four months.

“God is keeping me. He got to be. There’s so much that’s been happening,” Calloway said.

The woman said her boyfriend is responsible for shooting and killing Roberto Cardenas Sunday at a car wash.

Calloway told CBS4 Monday night, Churches pulled out a gun and fired after Cardenas called him weak and said he wouldn’t do anything.

Police said seven officers were involved and said they were fired at and had to shoot back in order to protect themselves.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted what looked to be a car on the street in front of a home which appears to have run over a recycling bin. Both the windshield and hood had bullet holes. A rifle was on the nearby sidewalk.

Calloway doesn’t know who shot first. But she said Churches was abusive and prevented her from calling 911 after Sunday’s murder.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the shooting resulting in the death of the man carrying the gun and rifle.