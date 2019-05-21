MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Scanning for potentially dangerous items in carry-on bags has gone high tech at Miami International Airport.
The Transportation Security Administration has begun using a new 3-D computed tomography (CT) scanner in a checkpoint lane to detect explosives and other prohibited items that may be inside carry-on bags.
This is the first of its kind at Miami International and one of the first units at a U.S. airport checkpoint. The new scanner is located in Concourse D at TSA Checkpoint #4.
Using sophisticated algorithms, the scanner creates 3-D images that can be viewed and rotated on three axes for a thorough analysis. By doing this, the machine creates a clear picture of a bag’s contents which results in fewer bags needing to be physically opened.
Miami International is the America’s third-busiest airport for international passengers and boasts a lineup of more than 100 air carriers.