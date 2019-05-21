FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Fort Lauderdale police have released the name of the motorcyclist who was fatally shot in a road rage incident last week.

On Monday, police identified 40-year-old Cerrone Alonso as the man who was shot during an encounter on Thursday night.

Police arrested 29-year-old Harrison Braga DaCosta a short time after the shooting. Witnesses told investigators that DaCosta used his car to pin Alonso’s motorcycle against a curb.

DaCosta faces a charge of murder without premeditation. Police haven’t said what may have prompted the road rage.

During bond court proceedings on Friday, DeCosta laughed at Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder’s description of what happened and shook his head as if to say, “No.”

DeCosta’s attorney Lilas Ayandeh sought bond, but the judge ordered him held in jail.

