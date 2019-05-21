  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Hank Tester
Filed Under:Abortion Laws, Ban Abortions, Florida News, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale News, Hank Tester, Local TV, Pro-Choice Coalition of Broward County, Pro-Choice Rally

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – In coordinated rallies from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles, pro-choice advocates marched in protest against new laws restricting abortions in several states.

So far in 2019, eight states have passed laws limiting abortion rights.

Five states have so-called heartbeat bills that ban abortions after six-to-eight weeks of pregnancy, when the heartbeat of a fetus is detectable.

Alabama’s law bans all abortions, unless the mother’s life is threatened.

Court challenges are underway, or expected, in every state where new laws have passed.

In the meantime, pro-choice advocates across the country, and here in South Florida, are making sure their voices are heard.

Residents rallied outside the Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale to demand an end to abortion bans.

Over 150 people turned out at the heavily Democratic Broward County event.

Staging the rally was the Pro-Choice Coalition of Broward County. They maintain abortion rights are a health care issue between a woman and her doctor.

“We as a country believe fundamentally that women have a right to choose what they do with their bodies,” said rally organizer Joy Garcia. “That’s already been decided in our court system.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s