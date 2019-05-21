  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Camping returned Tuesday to Three Rivers State Park, which was partially reopened last month as repairs continued after damage from Hurricane Michael in October.

The reopening of the campground, which sits near the Georgia border along Lake Seminole in Jackson County, leaves Florida Caverns State Park near Marianna as the last of 31 storm-damaged state parks to remain closed.

The state Department of Environmental Protection held a ceremony Tuesday at Three Rivers State Park.

“The reopening of the park’s campground signifies that we are one step closer to recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Michael,” Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein said in a statement.

As part of the budget (SB 2500) for the upcoming fiscal year, state lawmakers have proposed $31.5 million for state park maintenance and repairs.

