FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz will be back in court on Tuesday for a status hearing.
Cruz, 20, is charged with killing 17 people and injuring 17 others in the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Cruz could get the death penalty if convicted.
The hearing will likely focus on issues of evidence and preparation for a trial expected to start early next year. Cruz’s attorneys have said he would plead guilty in return for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors have refused that offer.
The presiding judge recently ordered that the Broward County public defender’s office must continue to represent Cruz for now even though he could get an estimated $432,000 payout before taxes from his late mother’s annuity.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)