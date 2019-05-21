Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is in jail on hate crime charges after police say he posted several messages on social media threatening to kill Muslims at a mosque in Miami Gardens.
Miami Gardens Police arrested 27-year-old Brandyn Luis Hernandez on Monday.
Police began investigating after a report of cyber terroristic threats. Investigators say Hernandez posted multiple messages on social media, threatening the Islamic Center of Greater Miami.
According to police, those posts contained several expletives, threats of arson, and his desire to kill Muslims “one by one.”
Hernandez has recently been attending the mosque and taking part in their communal dinners during the month of Ramadan.