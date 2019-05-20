WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed early Monday in Miami.

Miami police said they received word of the stabbing at NW 5th Avenue and 4th Street around 5:30 a.m. Arriving officers found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. A trail of blood, at least half a block long, led to the steps of a nearby church.

The woman was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she underwent surgery.

Police said according to witnesses she was stabbed by a man. They’re now trying to determine what led up to the stabbing and what relationship, if any, the man had with the woman.

