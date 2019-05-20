MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — In the run-up to next year’s Super Bowl in Miami, a task force is being created to combat prostitution and human trafficking.
Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is launching a one million dollar campaign which will include “rapid intervention response team” to confront human trafficking in the time leading up to Super Bowl 54 on February 2nd, 2020.
The task force, which will begin Friday, is led by the Super Bowl host committee, the state attorney’s office, and The Women’s Fund, which is a social service agency for women.
Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said state attorneys in nearby Broward and Palm Beach counties and area police forces will also be involved as hotels, restaurantsm and ride-share services.
A hotline will be activated to report incidents.