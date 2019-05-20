WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Some of South Florida’s top retailers will be conducting on the spot job interviews this Wednesday at Sawgrass Mills as they look to fill 800 positions.

The job fair will be held at Fashion Row, between Calvin Klein & Forever 21, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Merchants looking hire include Abercrombie Kids, Ann Taylor Factory, Armani Exchange, Bath & Body Works, Books A Million, Calvin Klein, Club Monaco, Converse, DKNY, EXPRESS, Michael Kors, Nike Factory Store, Oakley, and Tommy Hilfiger.

The positions they’re looking to fill include sales associates, assistant store managers, merchandisers, co-managers, cashiers, and customer service reps.

If you plan to go, you can register in advance here.

Job fair attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.

