MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Miami Gardens.
It happened in the area of NW 204th Street and 23rd Court.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted what looked to be a Toyota Prius on the street in front of a home, it appears to have run over a recycling bin. The windshield and hood both had bullet holes. A rifle was on the nearby sidewalk.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
