MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Miami Gardens.

It happened in the area of NW 204th Street and 23rd Court.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted what looked to be a Toyota Prius on the street in front of a home, it appears to have run over a recycling bin. The windshield and hood both had bullet holes. A rifle was on the nearby sidewalk.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Comments
  1. Mark Potter says:
    May 20, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    Some people take there recycling more serious than others.

    Reply

