



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade teenagers are on notice.

Police are again paying attention to a long established, yet seldom enforced curfew.

They hope this new crackdown can help stop the latest wave of gun violence.

A large billboard looms over Northwest 27th Avenue, getting the word out that the curfew will be enforced.

“We have already launched a curfew awareness campaign with billboards placed around the county,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Audrey Edmonson.

The county mayor, along with county commissioners and community organizations, banded together to clamp down on gun violence.

They call the two million dollar project GVI, Group Violence Intervention.

“GVI focuses on four main techniques for dealing with group violence, including prevention, interdiction, suppression and reentry,” said Miami-Dade mayor Carlos Gimenez.

As for the curfew, police are on the lookout for anyone under 18 years old out on the street after 11 p.m.

Miami-Dade County breaks down what happens to any teens caught out after curfew:

“If out without cause, the juvenile will be taken into custody and transported home, to a police station or other appropriate holding facility where a curfew violation citation will be issued and a parent or guardian notified. If the juvenile is cited three or more times for not complying with the ordinance, the parent or legal guardian of the juvenile will receive a notice to appear and may be punished by a fine of up to $500.”